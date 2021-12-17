F.N.B. Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

Shares of FNB opened at $12.03 on Thursday. F.N.B. has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $13.82. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,065,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,135 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 32.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,587,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,513 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter worth $13,223,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,892,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter worth $12,419,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

