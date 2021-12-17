Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $424.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to announce $424.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $430.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $419.00 million. Extra Space Storage reported sales of $353.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.31.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $214.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $106.56 and a twelve month high of $215.23. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.11%.

In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,775 shares of company stock worth $1,702,643. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 25.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

