Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CFO Sells $988,593.75 in Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $214.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.30. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.56 and a 1-year high of $215.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.73.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.11%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,536,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 25,443 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 216,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,512,000 after purchasing an additional 21,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 52,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.31.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

