Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28, Yahoo Finance reports.

Expensify stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.62. The company had a trading volume of 19,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,002. Expensify has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $51.06.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXFY shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expensify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

