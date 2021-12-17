Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,288,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,733 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $163,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,697,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,391,000 after purchasing an additional 75,989 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 9.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,879,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,888,000 after purchasing an additional 155,172 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth about $175,245,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 19.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,295,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,952,000 after purchasing an additional 208,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.88.

In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,801. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $135.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.71. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $88.82 and a one year high of $137.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

