Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the highest is $1.26. Expedia Group posted earnings per share of ($2.64) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 122%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $9.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.97.

Shares of EXPE traded up $4.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.40. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $118.30 and a fifty-two week high of $191.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 1.61.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total transaction of $8,352,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $13,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,033 shares of company stock valued at $31,371,771. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $749,572,000 after acquiring an additional 980,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,672,800,000 after acquiring an additional 773,793 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at about $97,568,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 42.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,875,525 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $306,617,000 after purchasing an additional 556,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

