Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Lowered to $69.00 at Morgan Stanley

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $69.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.47% from the company’s current price.

EXC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of Exelon stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.49. Exelon has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $54.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.68 and a 200 day moving average of $49.19.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelon news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.