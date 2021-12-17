Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,770 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 156.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.35. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXEL shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 17,236 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $297,321.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,353 shares of company stock worth $2,662,924 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Read More: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.