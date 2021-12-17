Excalibur Management Corp Raises Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Excalibur Management Corp lifted its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,196 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,646 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.05. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOLD. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

