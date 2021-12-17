Excalibur Management Corp Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Excalibur Management Corp lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 29.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 25,617 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 60.3% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 6,752 shares during the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

MO stock opened at $47.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day moving average is $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 243.24%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

