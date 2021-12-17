Excalibur Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Excalibur Management Corp grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TAP opened at $45.00 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.02%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TAP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.91.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

