Excalibur Management Corp Acquires 420 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Excalibur Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.0% of Excalibur Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $207.97 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $220.24. The company has a market cap of $180.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.67.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.12.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

