EverRise (RISE) Price Down 6.5% Over Last Week

EverRise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last seven days, EverRise has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One EverRise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. EverRise has a market cap of $58.05 million and $885,481.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Muse (MUSE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00034503 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 542.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00013051 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003685 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EverRise

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling EverRise

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverRise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EverRise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

