Everex Trading Up 13% This Week (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Everex has a market capitalization of $14.80 million and $491,906.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001386 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Everex has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00039663 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.68 or 0.00203417 BTC.

Everex Coin Profile

Everex is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

