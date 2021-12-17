Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Shares Gap Down to $15.27

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.27, but opened at $14.59. Eventbrite shares last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 5,435 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.37. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.92.
Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 44.29% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eventbrite Company Profile (NYSE:EB)
Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.
