Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Shares Gap Down to $15.27

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.27, but opened at $14.59. Eventbrite shares last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 5,435 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.37. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.92.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 44.29% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 4.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,007,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,863,000 after purchasing an additional 211,219 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 427.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,123 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 3.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 25.9% during the third quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,166,000 after purchasing an additional 535,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.