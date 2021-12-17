European Opportunities Trust (LON:JEO) Trading Down 0.2%

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:JEO)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 819 ($10.82) and last traded at GBX 821 ($10.85). Approximately 190,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 252,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 823 ($10.88).

The stock has a market capitalization of £863.56 million and a PE ratio of -12.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 837.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 811.65.

Get European Opportunities Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 0.24%. European Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.05%.

European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for European Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.