European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$28.62 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on ERE. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of European Commercial REIT in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of European Commercial REIT in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

