Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $807.29 Million

Brokerages expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will post sales of $807.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $799.47 million to $815.10 million. Euronet Worldwide reported sales of $706.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $816.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.03 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.54%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EEFT shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.71.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.95 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 113.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,651,000 after buying an additional 841,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 28.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,504,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,349,000 after buying an additional 778,625 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 19,322.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 452,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,253,000 after purchasing an additional 450,222 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,927,000 after purchasing an additional 441,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,298,000 after purchasing an additional 411,977 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $115.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 1.54. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

