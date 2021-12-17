Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Short Interest Up 63.0% in November

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 63.0% from the November 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

EGFEY traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 30,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,496. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eurobank Ergasias Services and from €1.20 ($1.35) to €1.30 ($1.46) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Eurobank Ergasias Services & Holdings SA engages in the provision of retail, corporate, private banking, asset management, insurance, treasury, capital markets, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, Wealth Management, Global and Capital Markets, International, and Other and Elimination Center.

