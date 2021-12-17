Eukles Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 83.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oddo Securities assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

NYSE:SLB opened at $29.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.72. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.