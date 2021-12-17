Eric Singer Buys 45,000 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Director Eric Singer bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $237,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IMMR stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.86. Immersion Co. has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.38.

Get Immersion alerts:

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 53.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities lowered Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in Immersion by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 659,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 134,500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,475 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 12,442.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 537,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 532,889 shares during the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,039,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 139,538 shares during the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.