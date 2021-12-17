Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

ELS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.22.

ELS stock opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $88.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.56.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.