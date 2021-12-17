Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

ELS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.22.

ELS stock opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $88.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.56.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

