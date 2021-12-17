Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,426,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,770,000 after purchasing an additional 452,596 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 14,389,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,005,000 after purchasing an additional 158,690 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 32.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,530,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 16.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,903,000 after acquiring an additional 697,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 21.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,801,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,799,000 after acquiring an additional 848,426 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

EQC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $25.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.34 and a beta of 0.19. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.43.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 million. Equity Commonwealth had a negative net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.