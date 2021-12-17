Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Doximity, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Doximity in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Doximity’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.
Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13.
DOCS opened at $49.32 on Thursday. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $107.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.10.
In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $932,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $131,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Doximity in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Doximity in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Doximity by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.
Doximity Company Profile
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
