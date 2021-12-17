Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Equinix by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 109,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,778,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,700,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $822.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $798.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $812.57. The company has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.12.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

