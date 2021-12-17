EQTEC (LON:EQT) Receives “Speculative Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of EQTEC (LON:EQT) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) price target on the stock.

EQTEC stock opened at GBX 1.28 ($0.02) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of £109.18 million and a P/E ratio of -12.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.33. EQTEC has a twelve month low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 3.17 ($0.04).

About EQTEC

EQTEC plc, a waste-to-value company, licenses and sells its gasification technology that generates green energy from waste in Ireland, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Its gasification technology produces energy from various feedstock, such as municipal, agricultural, and industrial waste, as well as biomass and plastics.

