EQTEC (LON:EQT) Receives “Speculative Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of EQTEC (LON:EQT) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) price target on the stock.
EQTEC stock opened at GBX 1.28 ($0.02) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of £109.18 million and a P/E ratio of -12.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.33. EQTEC has a twelve month low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 3.17 ($0.04).
