Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a drop of 60.2% from the November 15th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPHY. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,571,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,564,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,167,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,881,000 after acquiring an additional 813,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,597,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,610,000 after acquiring an additional 811,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EPHY remained flat at $$9.78 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,661. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. Epiphany Technology Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

