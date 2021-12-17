eosDAC Market Cap Reaches $748,449.57 (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last seven days, eosDAC has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One eosDAC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eosDAC has a total market capitalization of $748,449.57 and $27,148.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC Profile

eosDAC (CRYPTO:EOSDAC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

eosDAC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

