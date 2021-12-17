Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. Acquires 1,663 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. grew its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity comprises 3.3% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

TE Connectivity stock traded down $4.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.71. The company had a trading volume of 10,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,723. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $115.18 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

