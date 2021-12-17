Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to report $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.52. Envestnet reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENV. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envestnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

NYSE:ENV traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,100. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Envestnet has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Envestnet by 3.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet during the second quarter worth about $375,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the second quarter worth approximately $520,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 21.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 909,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,977,000 after buying an additional 158,952 shares in the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

