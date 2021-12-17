Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EPD. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD stock opened at $21.05 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.94.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 157,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 40,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 64,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.