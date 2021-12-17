Enjin Coin Price Tops $2.33 on Major Exchanges (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.96 billion and $216.82 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.33 or 0.00004919 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00040138 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.43 or 0.00199768 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 843,920,984 coins. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Enjin Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.