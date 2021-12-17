Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.87.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $82.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.40. The stock has a market cap of $92.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

