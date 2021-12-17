Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Copart by 106.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 348.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $146.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.06. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.92 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

