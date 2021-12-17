Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 251 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,806,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,905 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,301,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,396,000 after purchasing an additional 81,324 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 608.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,807,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 902,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,649,000 after purchasing an additional 17,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 785,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,150,000 after buying an additional 124,534 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $59.40 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.242 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.