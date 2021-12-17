Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Liberum Capital

Equities research analysts at Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

EDVMF opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of $18.11 and a 12-month high of $28.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.73.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

