Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.70

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.70 and last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 15635 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

ESRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.24, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.80, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.80.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -280.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 33.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $67,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

About Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

