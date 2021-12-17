Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Short Interest Down 57.6% in November

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the November 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EMMA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,157. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52. Emmaus Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

Get Emmaus Life Sciences alerts:

Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, marketing and sale of innovative treatments and therapies, including those in the rare and orphan disease categories. The company was founded on March 20, 1987 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.