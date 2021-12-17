Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Short Interest Down 57.6% in November

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the November 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
EMMA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,157. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52. Emmaus Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $4.00.
Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile
