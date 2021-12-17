Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR opened at $93.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $77.76 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 103.4% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 52.8% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.