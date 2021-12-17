Emerald Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 5.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3,875.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 13.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OC opened at $89.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.81 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 11.03%.

OC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.42.

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

