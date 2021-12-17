Emerald Advisers LLC Has $450,000 Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 36.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 9.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 5,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $309,795.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 599,052 shares of company stock worth $31,723,709 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.07 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.98.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.65.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.