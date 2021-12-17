Emerald Advisers LLC Has $316,000 Stock Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 235.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 190,441.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 746,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,041,000 after buying an additional 746,532 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after buying an additional 177,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,566,000 after purchasing an additional 165,456 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 997,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,108,000 after purchasing an additional 120,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1,370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 119,435 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRS opened at $28.83 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.98.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.10. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently -19.56%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

