ELYSIA Price Reaches $0.0082 (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. ELYSIA has a total market cap of $26.26 million and $543,715.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELYSIA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ELYSIA Profile

ELYSIA (CRYPTO:EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 3,211,133,910 coins. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr . The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

