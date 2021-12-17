Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Short Interest Up 48.0% in November

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Eltek stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. Eltek has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of -2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89.

Get Eltek alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eltek stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,901 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Eltek at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.