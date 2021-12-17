Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, investing in and managing residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is based in United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EARN. BTIG Research cut Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE EARN opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.91 million, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.63. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $13.92.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 10.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.51%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EARN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 71,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

