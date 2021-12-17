Elizabeth G. Hoople Sells 7,250 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Stock

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $414,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Meta Financial Group stock opened at $58.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.11. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $65.96.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $120.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.56%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CASH. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 92.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,027 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $796,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 90.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,631 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $882,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

