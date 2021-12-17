Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after buying an additional 1,856,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,927,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,557,537,000 after buying an additional 421,475 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,739,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,184,000 after buying an additional 584,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,964,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,763,000 after buying an additional 564,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after buying an additional 3,470,858 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 421,369 shares of company stock worth $113,551,440. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $279.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.79. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $161.78 and a 52 week high of $283.91. The company has a market capitalization of $266.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

