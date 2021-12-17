Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 205,000 Shares

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77.

NYSE:LLY opened at $279.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $161.78 and a fifty-two week high of $283.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.79. The stock has a market cap of $266.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

