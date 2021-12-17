Elementis (LON:ELM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Elementis plc (LON:ELM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 127.20 ($1.68). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 126.30 ($1.67), with a volume of 1,702,138 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.38) price target on shares of Elementis in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 136.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 146.25. The company has a market cap of £764.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.47.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

