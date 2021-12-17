Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

EFLVF stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. Electrovaya has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya, Inc develops and manufactures proprietary Lithium Ion. The firm engages in designing, developing and manufacturing batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications. Its main businesses include lithium-ion batteries to power MHEVs including forklifts and Automated Guided Vehicles, as well as accessories such as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and specialty applications which require complex power solutions, including competencies in building systems for third parties.

